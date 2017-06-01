Trump takes credit for 1 million jobs. Not true

President Trump proclaimed Thursday that he has created “1 million private sector jobs” since he took office.

That’s not true.

Official government data from the Labor Department show only 493,000 private sector jobs have been added since January. Trump is trying to take credit for double that amount.

Trump was talking up his jobs record as he withdrew from the Paris climate agreement — a deal he described as a jobs-killer.

Notice that Trump specifically said “private sector jobs,” a term that excludes government jobs at the local, state or federal level.

CNNMoney’s Trump Jobs Tracker gives the president credit for 522,000 jobs so far. That’s because we’re counting both private and public jobs.

The U.S. has been adding jobs steadily, but hiring under Trump is actually a tad slower than what the U.S. experienced under President Obama last year.

The latest “report card” on America’s job picture comes out Friday morning. Trump gets an early look at the report, but it’s highly unlikely that it shows half a million more jobs. The U.S. economy has been adding around 170,000 to 180,000 jobs a month for the past year.

So where in the world does Trump get his 1 million figure?

It appears he’s looking at the ADP employment report. That does show 1.2 million jobs added since the start of the year. But there are two big catches.

First, the only way to get to Trump’s figure is to include jobs added in January. Trump was only president for 11 days in January. It’s unusual to give a new president credit for that month. Second, ADP is just an estimate. It’s not the real data.

ADP is a company that prints (or direct deposits) paychecks for about 24 million Americans. A few days before the official Labor Department jobs data comes out, ADP puts out an estimate of how many jobs were added or lost based on what ADP is seeing in the hiring and firing patterns of companies that it works with.

For years, economists and Wall Street investors have kept an eye on the ADP data, but they don’t consider it the OFFICIAL jobs data. The ADP report is often widely different from the government data. That’s because there are over 153 million Americans working today and ADP only gets a good look at the paychecks and employment of 24 million of them.