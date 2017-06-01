Santorum, Granholm clash over Paris agreement

A debate over global warming got heated on-air Thursday when CNN contributors Rick Santorum and Jennifer Granholm sparred over whether President Donald Trump should pull the US out of the Paris climate change accord.

Santorum, a former Republican senator from Pennsylvania, argued on CNN’s “New Day” that Trump should yank the US from the deal, brokered by former President Barack Obama, a move strongly opposed by other world leaders. The President will announce his decision later Thursday.

“He’s got a very big announcement coming up today that’s going to be very important to my state, to West Virginia, to Ohio, to Michigan — it has to do with climate,” said Santorum. “If he wants to get on message, he needs to pull out of the Paris climate accord.”

But Granholm, a former Democratic governor of Michigan, immediately cut in.

“No, no, no, no, no!” she said. “That is the worst thing!”

Santorum is a longtime ?supporter of fracking?, which many environmentalists oppose, and is the co-chairman of Americans for Energy Security and Innovation, which advocates for biofuels.

He pushed back on Granholm’s assertions that clean energy, such as solar and wind power, creates jobs.

“It’s not reliable, it’s not consistent,” he insisted.

“Oh, my God!” Granholm fired back as the segment concluded.