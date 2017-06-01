Obituary Notice: Terry C. Hickman

Terry C. Hickman, 27, of Clearfield died Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at his residence.

Born April 23, 1990 in Manassas, Va., he was a son of the late Terry A. Hickman and Renee A. (Boyer) Johnstonbaugh of Hawk Run.

He was a 2008 graduate of West Branch High School, Allport. He also had attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

He was most recently employed as a rig pad supervisor with ROC Service Co., Canonsburg. He was also serving as a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard, HHC 2 BSTB, Johnstown.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one daughter, Brilee Renee ReoNason of Canonsburg; two brothers, Frederick A. Hickman and his wife, Haylee of Morrisdale and Jeffrey T. Johnstonbaugh of Hawk Run; four aunts and three uncles, Georgia Demchak and her husband, Carol of RD Philipsburg, Cill Long of Philipsburg, Francis J. Boyer and his wife, Kimberly of Barrington, Ill., and Robert and Charlene Hickman of Houston, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his father; one great-aunt and great-uncle, Elizabeth “Betty” Shedlock and her husband, Andrew M. Shedlock; his great-uncle, Kenneth Long; and his great-aunt and great-uncle, George and Belle Long.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, with the Rev. Ryan D. Parish officiating.

Friends will be received from 1 p.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.