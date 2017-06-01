Obituary Notice: Mary A. Hartzfeld

Mary A. Hartzfeld, 79, formerly of Ridgway and Hamburg, NY, died Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Manchester Commons in Erie, Pa.

Born Feb. 4, 1938 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Clara (Wayland) Shaw.

She married Howard E. Hartzfeld on Sept. 29, 1956. He survives.

She was a homemaker and a part-time office worker. She loved spending time with the grandchildren and was an avid reader and card player.

She is survived by three children, Diana L. Fillhart of Bay St. Louis, Miss.; Terry S. Hartzfeld and his wife, Susan of Sun City West, Ariz.; and Brian H. Hartzfeld and his wife, Reyne of Erie, Pa.

She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Wilma Shaw and Agnes Harmon, three brothers, Walter, Joseph and William Shaw; and a grandson, Dakota W. Hartzfeld.

Friends will be received from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor John Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with Manchester Commons, 6351 W. Lake Rd., Erie, PA 16505.

