GANT Police Blotter

State police at DuBois
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred between May 10 and May 24 in Brady Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took the victim’s registration and insurance cards from her vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at DuBois at 814-371-4652.
State police at Punxsutawney
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred sometime between Monday and Wednesday on Marvin Street in Bell Township. During the incident, someone allegedly took an orange step ladder; the ladder was labeled “Fisher” and “CRF” in white lettering on one leg. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
- State police received a report about an incident of access device fraud that occurred sometime between May 22 and May 25 on Route 28 in Pine Creek Township. According to state police, a representative from a business found there were two attempts to access their bank account with fraudulent checks.
State police at Ridgway
- State police received a report about an incident of theft that occurred between May 19 and Tuesday on Laurel Estates Road. During the incident, someone allegedly removed 25 white-colored bags of top soil and a black cast iron wood burner. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
- State police received a report about an incident of burglary that occurred Tuesday on Ridgway-Johnsonburg Road in Ridgway Township. During the incident, someone allegedly gained entry and removed approximately $400 from within the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Lawrence Township
- Police served a warrant on a male who was wanted for simple assault involving a domestic incident. He was apprehended at Lawrence Park Village and transported to county jail on the warrant.
- Police received a report about a male who wanted to harm himself. He was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
- Police received a report about an incident of burglary on Old Town Road. During the incident, someone allegedly entered and removed copper wiring sometime overnight. It remains under investigation at this time.
- Police received a report about an incident of theft by unlawful taking. During the incident, someone allegedly removed several pounds of scrap metal from the former Clearfield Area Middle School on Mill Road.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of a 52-year-old Mount Joy Road woman.
- Police received a report about a psychological emergency on Mount Joy Road. A female was transported to the hospital for an evaluation.
- Police received a report about an alarm on the Old Erie Pike. Upon arrival, police found everything to be OK.
- Police were requested to check the welfare of an 80-year-old woman on West Pauline Drive.
- Police received a report about recovered property.
- Police assisted individuals with trying to recover a dog on 21st
- Clearfield Borough police were assisted with an incident near South Second Street.
- Clearfield Borough police were assisted with the investigation into a vehicle that was stolen from Sheetz on Nichols Street.