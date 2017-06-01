BREAKING: Police Apprehend Suspect in Local Pharmacy Robbery

CURWENSVILLE – A male, who was involved in the reported armed robbery Tuesday at City Drugs of Curwensville, has been apprehended, according to state police at Clearfield.

“The suspect has been located and taken into custody,” state police said. His name wasn’t released in Thursday morning’s updated incident report from state police.

According to a previous GANT News report, a male suspect allegedly told the pharmacist he wanted a bottle of Percocet while showing he had a handgun. After he was provided the medication, he fled the store on foot.

State police said additional details will be provided at a later time.