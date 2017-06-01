BREAKING: Curwensville Man Charged in Armed Robbery at Local Pharmacy

CURWENSVILLE – Charges have been filed against a Curwensville man for allegedly robbing a local pharmacy, according to court documents from the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.

Jeff A. Ullery, 41, has been charged by Clearfield-based state police with robbery, F1; theft by unlawful taking, F2; possession of firearm prohibited, F2; robbery, F3; and theft by unlawful taking, M1.

Online court records show that Ullery was arraigned at 3:41 p.m. May 31 with his bail being set at $250,000 monetary. He’s currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing set for 9:30 a.m. June 7 during centralized court at the jail.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, on May 30, state police investigated a report about a robbery at City Drugs of Curwensville. When state police arrived at the scene, they made contact with the pharmacist who waited on a male standing at the counter with an orange raincoat.

When the pharmacist asked how he could help him, the male allegedly stated he wanted a bottle of Percocet, stepped back and pulled a pistol from his right, front pocket. The pharmacist also said he made the comment that, “no one else has to die today.”

The pharmacist walked around two co-workers, pushed the silent alarm button and proceeded to the cabinet to retrieve the Percocet. He explained to state police that there are different strengths of the medication.

He grabbed one that seemed to have the least in it, placed it in a white bag and walked around to hand it to the male. The pharmacist asked the male if he wanted to look at it, the male stepped back and allegedly showed the pistol again.

The pharmacist said he continued to hold the bag out for the male who took it. He then walked away. The pharmacist continued to observe the male through the drive-up window and he was walking fast but not running.

The pharmacist stated the male never pointed the pistol at him. He said the first time he showed it to him, he could see the barrel. He said the second time it was pulled out just past the cylinder.

State police interviewed a relative of Ullery on May 30. She stated there had been problems with him over the weekend, and he had left at about 2 p.m. that day right before it rained out.

She stated that Ullery had an orange raincoat, camouflage shirt and boots on when he left. She wasn’t sure if he had a gun and stated he wasn’t allowed to own one. When provided with a photograph from City Drugs of Curwensville surveillance, she identified the male as Ullery.

When state police spoke with another relative, he stated he’d discovered his pistol was missing when he got home. He also said that there had been problems with Ullery over the weekend, and he had been “out of control.”