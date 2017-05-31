‘This Is Us’ staying on Tuesday nights

Relax “This Is Us” fans, you don’t have to change the night you’ve set aside for crying.

NBC has reportedly reversed its decision to move the popular drama from Tuesdays to Thursdays as part of a revamped “Must See TV” lineup.

On Tuesday, “This is Us” star Chrissy Metz tweeted that the show was staying put — at least when it returns in the fall.

Fans were stoked.

The E! network — owned by NBC’s parent company — also published an upcoming fall TV schedule, which lists “The Voice” at 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, followed by “This is Us” in its current slot and the new drama “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.”