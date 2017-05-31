Speed Display Sign Placed on Route 53 in Beccaria Township

BECCARIA TOWNSHIP – Motorists traveling in Beccaria Township, Clearfield County, will be reminded to obey the posted speed limit on Route 53 in this area.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently placed a radar-controlled speed display sign along the northbound lane between Gill Hollow Road and the Clearfield/Cambria county line.

The speed display board is to aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving.

The sign faces northbound traffic and utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic. Vehicle speeds are then posted on the lighted section of the sign. The posted speed limit in this area of Route 53 is 55 miles per hour.

The speed display sign was placed late last week and will remain on location, facing northbound traffic for two weeks. The sign will then be relocated in the same vicinity, facing southbound traffic for an additional two weeks. The sign was placed at the request of Beccaria Township.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of crashes and fatalities in Pennsylvania. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

Aggressive driving behaviors were listed as a crash cause in 53 percent of Clearfield County crashes in 2016.

