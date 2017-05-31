Sasse trolls Trump on Twitter — to the tune of ‘Covfefe’s Etude in D major’

Sen. Ben Sasse had a little fun with his Twitter followers on Wednesday by using the buzzword of the day — “covfefe” — while live-tweeting his daughter’s piano recital.

“It’s #PianoRecital night. Livetweeting likely, despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the Nebraska Republican and frequent critic of President Donald Trump tweeted, poking fun at the President’s now-deleted tweet that caused a stir Wednesday after it was posted.

The lawmaker is just the latest to joke about the word, which went viral after many speculated about its meaning.

At the time he deleted the first tweet, Trump tweeted: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that only Trump and a small number of people knew the meaning of the word.

And former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton joked at a conference Wednesday: “I thought it was a hidden message to the Russians.”

Sasse spent the rest of the recital responding to his followers on social media and providing live updates, incorporating “covfefe” in most of his subsequent tweets.

“Rare performance of Covfefe’s Etude in D major tonight,” he wrote. “So beautiful. Only I and small group of ppl know exactly what I mean. #PianoRecital.”

He even joked about other performers at the recital.

“Kid at #PianoRecital refuses to bow after his piece, yelling: “Covfefe me ousside, howbow dah!”,” he tweeted. “His parents covering their faces with shame.”