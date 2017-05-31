Russian cruise missiles hit ISIS targets near Palmyra, state media says

Cruise missiles launched by the Russian Navy hit a number of ISIS targets in Palmyra, Syria, Wednesday, according to Russian state media.

The strikes reportedly targeted militant positions east of the ancient city, which housed heavy equipment and militant troops transferred from ISIS’ de facto capital Raqqa, according to Russian news agency Sputnik, citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

“The Russian Navy’s Admiral Esen frigate and Krasnodar submarine performed a launch of four Kalibr cruise missiles from the eastern Mediterranean against the targets of the IS (Daesh) terrorist groups in the area of Palmyra,” the Ministry statement reportedly said. “All targets have been struck.”

IS and Daesh are alternative names for ISIS.

The report adds that the US, Turkey and Israel were informed of the strikes in a “timely manner” through operational channels.

Key city

Control of Palmyra has passed from the regime to ISIS and back again a number of times since the militant group first captured it in 2015.

In March, Syrian forces, backed by Russian aircraft, took back the city from ISIS militants. At least 1,000 ISIS militants were killed or wounded in the offensive, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The UNESCO world heritage site is seen as strategically important to both sides in Syria’s civil war, which has continued for more than five years.

Located in Homs province, in central Syria, Palmyra is around 225 kilometers (140 miles) from Raqqa, considered ISIS’ headquarters in Syria.