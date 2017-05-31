Philipsburg Man Accused of Taking Cigarettes in Convenience Store Robbery

PHILIPSBURG – A 30-year-old Philipsburg man has been accused of taking cigarettes in a local convenience store robbery and then crashing his vehicle after fleeing the scene.

According to state police at Philipsburg, the man, whose name was withheld, entered the Snappy’s Convenience Store, located at 604 N. Front St., at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

He admitted to the cashier he was committing robbery. He then allegedly jumped over the counter and stole three packs of cigarettes.

State police say the man went to leave the store when he returned to the cash register to steal cash. He was unable to open it and fled in a silver Mazda 3 sedan.

The man was later located on Route 504, where he crashed his vehicle into a tree. He was subsequently taken into custody.

According to state police, he was treated at Mount Nittany Medical Center for his injuries. It was later determined his injuries were more severe and he was taken to UPMC Altoona.

“PA State Police issued a detainer for the suspect,” state police say in the report. “The suspect will be charged with robbery and related charges May 31.”

State police say the store’s cashier wasn’t injured in the incident.