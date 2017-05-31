Obituary Notice: Paul Cantolina

Paul Cantolina, 90, of Morrisdale went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at his residence.

Born May 6, 1927 in Oak Grove (Morrisdale), he was the son of the late John and Mary Villella Cantolina.

On April 22, 1953, he wed Margaret “Peg” Lindstrom Cantolina, who preceded him in death Oct. 25, 1998.

He is survived by his children, Leroy Cantolina and his wife, Patricia and Paula Arnold and her husband, Dennis, all of Morrisdale; his grandchildren, Jeff Cantolina, Cheryl Mertz-Kitko, Christian Arnold and Amanda Arnold-Schaffer; and his great-grandchildren, Joshua Cantolina, Meghan Cantolina, Ashley Mertz, Jenna Mertz, Leilani Schaffer and Lincoln Paul Schaffer.

Also surviving are his sister, Grace Coble of Michigan and brother, John Cantolina of Morrisdale.

Along with his parents and wife preceding him in death were his grandson, Gregory Cantolina; his sisters, Angeline Grogan, Grace Coble, Patricia LeFebvre, Mary Louise Francisko, Lorraine Lamb and Constance George; and brothers, Anthony “Toots” Cantolina, James Cantolina and Pat Lope.

Mr. Cantolina was a member of the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Morrisdale. He was owner of Paul Cantolina Trucking, Morrisdale, which was established in 1952.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and the Army Air Corps during World War II and the Korean War, where he received the American Theatre Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. He was a member of the VFW Post 3450 of Philipsburg.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, at the St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, Morrisdale, with Father Robert J. Horgas as celebrant.

Burial will be in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the Moshannon Valley Independent Honor Guard.

Family and friends will be received from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday and from 8:45 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Monday at the Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale.