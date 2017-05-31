Obituary Notice: Florence M. Stefanik

Florence M. Stefanik, 78, of Treasure Lake, DuBois, died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at her home.

Born March 2, 1939 in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Picuri) Johnson.

On Dec. 24, 1992, she married Michael R. Stefanik Jr. He survives.

She retired as an executive secretary from Mack Trucks Inc.

She is survived by two step-children, Ann Marie Stefanik Leary and her husband, Shawn and Michael R. Stefanik III and his wife, Robin; a brother, Russell Johnson and his wife, Judy and two grandchildren, Patrick Leary and Hannah Leary.

There will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor’s choice.

