Obituary Notice: Carol A. Lingle

Carol A. Lingle, 57, of Clearfield died May 28, 2017. She was born June 8, 1959.

She graduated from the Clearfield Area High School in 1977.

She was an understanding, supportive and devoted wife and mother. She loved gardening, the outdoors, baking and her pets. She was an avid reader.

On Aug. 22, 1978, she wed Dennis Lingle in Clearfield.

She is survived by her husband and two sons, Brandon Lingle of Tampa Fla., and J. Lingle of Mechanicsburg, Pa.

Also surviving are her sisters-in-law, Carol Brisker of Clearfield and Doris Gardner of Baltimore, Md., and a brother-in-law, Ralph Lingle of Clearfield.

She is also survived by a caring extended family with many nieces, nephews and loving cousins.

She was preceded in death by Ralph and Jane Lingle; her father- and mother-in-law; and brother-in-law, Randy Lingle.

A memorial service will held at 6 p.m. Friday at the Hyde Wesleyan Church in Clearfield. Pastors Bob Croft and Stevan Sheets will officiate.

A reception for family and friends will follow the service at the church.

Reed Funeral Home in Houtzdale is in charge of the arrangements.