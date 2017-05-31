Melania Trump’s strong words about that Kathy Griffin photo

First lady Melania Trump has weighed in with her thoughts about Kathy Griffin’s woefully distasteful video and photograph, depicting the bloody head of President Donald Trump.

“As a mother, a wife, and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” Melania Trump said in a statement. “When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”

The first lady’s comments come on the heels of a morning tweet from her husband, via his personal Twitter account. Trump said that while all of his children are struggling with the bloody imagery, it’s particularly having an impact on the couple’s 11-year-old son, Barron.

Griffin, after first defending her decision to partake in the photo shoot, saying she was “merely mocking the Mocker in Chief” in a tweet that has since been deleted, last night issued a video apology, begging forgiveness and admitting she went too far.