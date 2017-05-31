French Open: Petra Kvitova knocked out by Bethanie Mattek-Sands

Petra Kvitova had said last week that she’d already won her “biggest fight” by returning to tennis just five months after she was stabbed during an attempted burglary at her home.

But the two-time Wimbledon champion suffered disappointment in her comeback as she lost 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5) in the second round of the French Open to American qualifier Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Playing only her second competitive match since the December knife attack, the 27-year-old battled back from 3-1 down in the second set only to lose the tie-break by coughing up a double fault.

Kvitova had made a quicker than expected recovery from the career-threatening injury sustained to her left, playing hand to compete at Roland Garros.

The 15th seed had progressed from the first round with a straight-sets win over American Julia Boserup, saying it was a “pleasure” to be playing on the clay.

Kvitova had suffered what her surgeon, Dr Radek Kebrle, described as an “horrific” injury in the knife attack and said the chances of her playing tennis again were low.

The world No.16 was at home in the city of Prostejov, about 160 miles east of the Czech capital, Prague when an intruder burst into her apartment at around 8:30am on the morning of December 20.

She was able to fend the attacker off, who then fled, but the player needed emergency surgery to repair damage to tendons and nerves.

“I’ve already won my biggest fight,” Kvitova told reporters Friday. “I stayed in life and I have all my fingers.”

Mattek-Sands will play 23rd seed Sam Stosur in the third round after the Australian beat Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium 6-2 7-6 (8-6).