Disruptive passenger tries to enter cockpit on Malaysia Airlines flight

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back after a disruptive passenger tried to enter the cockpit, according to a statement from the airline.

Flight MH128 left Melbourne Airport at 11:11 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 5:28 a.m. on June 1. But the plane returned to Melbourne after the operating captain was alerted by a cabin crew of the disruptive passenger, according to Malaysia Airlines.

The aircraft landed in Melbourne at 11:41 p.m. local time and is waiting for security assistance.

“Safety and security are of Malaysia Airlines’ utmost priority,” the statement added.