CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Rotarians Cal Thomas, Jennifer Keopka and President Joe White are shown at a recent club meeting. The rotary club would like to find new community-oriented members.

Professional- and business-affiliated members of local and neighboring communities are invited to explore membership in any of the area rotary clubs.

Clearfield’s rotary club meets at 12 p.m. Wednesdays at Moena Restaurant in downtown Clearfield. Interested persons are invited to attend for more information.