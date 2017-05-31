Area Museums and Historical Societies Receive State Grants, Langerholc Announces

HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35) has announced that several local historic sites and societies in Bedford, Cambria and Clearfield counties have been awarded state grants from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission.

The grants were part of $2 million in awards made to 141 museums and historical societies across the state to support efforts to preserve and promote the Commonwealth’s rich history and culture.

Local grant awards include the following:

Old Bedford Village, $4,725;

Clearfield County Historical Society, $4,000;

East Broad Top Railroad Preservation, $8,863; and

Johnstown Area Heritage Association, $35,583.

“Our museums and historical societies help to make Pennsylvania’s story a permanent part of our local communities and our collective memories,” Langerholc said.

“These landmarks, and the people devoted to maintaining them, are a cherished part of our region, and we are grateful for their work. These grants will enable our regional historic assets to continue to educate and entertain, to honor the past, to attract tourists and to bolster our local economy.”