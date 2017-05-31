America, don’t be like Texas

In Texas, we seem to like everything — even our political sins — to be bigger.

After concluding a legislative session that started as contentious and ended with allegations of death threats made on the House floor, Texans — who are already accustomed to expecting little more from their legislators than decent entertainment — are left wondering if our dope opera has become more than just tragicomic.

I reported on the Texas legislature for over 20 years, and to the rest of the world I say: please forgive us our enumerated sins against democracy — specifically, this latest round of bad legislation, and rank, political cowardice, which are certain to lead to legal challenges. First, there is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s pet law on sanctuary cities, which is like Arizona’s “show me your papers” measure that the federal high court put asunder.

Emotions, however, won’t wait for legal filings. Abbott signed the measure into law on Facebook Live. He was avoiding reporters, and even police officers, who overwhelmingly rejected the notion that they might end up in jail for refusing to perform what amounts to racial profiling.

As the Texas legislature was wrapping up, protestors in the gallery were chanting their opposition to the law. A Republican state representative, Matt Rinaldi, said he called Immigration and Customs Enforcement to come arrest them as illegal immigrants.

Because the protestors were mostly Hispanic, Rinaldi was accused of mass racial profiling. Democrat Poncho Nevarez also claimed Rinaldi threatened his life, which led to opposing political parties literally shoving each other on the house floor. Rinaldi later wrote in a Facebook post that he did call ICE and “made it clear that if (Nevarez) attempted to, in his words, ‘get me,’ I would shoot him in self-defense.”

Police insist the law will make the state less safe because victims of or witnesses to crimes won’t come forward for fear of being asked about immigration status. In fact, the Sheriff in the border county of El Paso filed a 29-page federal suit against the state claiming the law was “vague, cruel, and unconstitutional.”

That’s nothing new under the “Lone Star,” of course. Texas taxpayers are consistently forced to waste money on constitutional cases to defend horrid laws their state lawmakers adopt. Almost every institution in Texas has been taken to federal courts over injustices codified into daily life, and federal courts have invalidated laws governing everything from voting rights to reproductive rights to congressional redistricting.

After three decades of legal challenges claiming discriminatory funding of education, for example, the best the state Supreme Court could offer was that the system was “legal, but flawed.”

Which means if you live in a poor school district, tough luck; move to a rich one.

Emotional rancor in Texas politics seems to increase in direct proportion to a law’s perceived inanity. In a state with burdensome property taxes, decaying infrastructure, inadequate schools, and complications from rapid growth, Lieutenant Gov. Dan Patrick saw a transgender bathroom bill as almost his top agenda item. Patrick apparently lies awake at night worrying that a transgender teenager might urinate in a bathroom aligned with their identity rather than their birth biology.

He seems not to worry, however, about the fact that economic experts have projected the bathroom bill, which is akin to North Carolina’s mostly rescinded regulation, will cost the state between $5.6 and $8 billion dollars in lost economic activity, including, possibly, Super Bowls and an upcoming Final Four set for San Antonio.

When political noise hits a high enough decibel level, though, the wider world takes notice — especially when lawmakers approved a regulation that allows religion-based adoption agencies, which rely partially on tax dollars, to refuse to allow non-Christian or LGBT parents to adopt children. (Wonder if that will get challenged?)

But these measures, which seem ill-conceived or extreme to many, barely register as noticeable to those of us long-familiar with Texas politics. Our chronicle of political scandal runs deep. We gave America a state representative who had himself shot in order to gain sympathy to run for the Texas Senate, and was later caught hiding in the closet of his mommy’s house.

And, of course, there is Robert Potter, who signed the Texas Declaration of Independence, and in 1831 took out his knife and castrated two men believed to have been involved in an affair with his wife. A spot of name calling, shoving, and threatening on the legislature’s House floor doesn’t bear great notice in Texas.

Don’t be like us, America.