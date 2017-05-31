A passenger tried to enter the cockpit on a Malaysia Airlines flight

A Malaysia Airlines flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur was forced to turn back after a disruptive passenger tried to enter the cockpit, according to a statement from the airline.

Flight MH128 left Melbourne Airport at 11:11 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Kuala Lumpur at 5:28 a.m. on June 1. But the plane returned to Melbourne after the operating captain was alerted by the cabin crew of the disruptive passenger, according to Malaysia Airlines.

The aircraft landed in Melbourne at 11:41 p.m. local time, and the disruptive passenger was apprehended by airport security. The flight’s other passengers safely disembarked the aircraft, Malaysia Airlines said.