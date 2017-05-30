Volunteers Help Beautify Downtown Clearfield

CLEARFIELD – CNB Bank employees and their families, Clearfield basketball players and students as well as other community members volunteered during the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.’s Beautification Day on May 20.

Students helped tidy, weed and mulch along Third Street and in Shaw Park. CNB employees and families and others helped tidy, weed and mulch tree boxes along the streets of downtown Clearfield.

“We appreciate the community support,” says CRC Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner.

In addition, current and former Clearfield Borough Council members cleaned up the river bank of the West Branch of the Susquehanna River along South Front Street between Cherry Street and “the Point” in Clearfield.

The weekend before Beautification Day, the Girl Scouts from the Clearfield-Curwensville Service Unit No. 2670 and their families completed a beautification project in the area of Upper and Lower Witmer Parks.

Wagner says, “The CRC is proud to work with our Clearfield business employees, residents, groups and students and to empower them to benefit the community through Beautification Day.

“The students focused on Shaw Park, which is home to the Santa House and the Corner Concert Series.” Wagner added that the concert series will kick off 7 p.m. June 2 with country music from “Buck Shot.”

According to Wagner, the CRC wants students to be involved in community development and to take pride in Clearfield. “It is important for residents and kids to be invested in our community and this is a great project for all,” she says.

The CRC is a non-profit organization that implements the Main Street Program in Clearfield. The Main Street Program is a volunteer-based revitalization program focusing on promotion and special events, design and beautification, business retention and recruitment, as well as sustainability and organization.

The CRC organizes many events in downtown Clearfield. The next event is its fifth annual Bloom and Berry Bash that will take place from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. June 17.

The summertime event will feature craft vendors, kid’s games, food and entertainment. Then, at 3 p.m., spectators can watch the CRC Rubber Duck Derby.

For more information, visit www.DiscoverClearfield.com or call the CRC office at 814-765-6000.