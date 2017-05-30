Obituary Notice: Patricia A. Barger

Patricia A. Barger, 71, of Frenchville died Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at her home.

She was born April 26, 1946 in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Hilary and Stella E. (Moore) Picard.

Mrs. Barger was employed at Benton’s Market in Karthaus and had been a caregiver through CRI. Prior to that, she had worked at the Cigar Factory, Philipsburg.

She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Frenchville.

She is survived by her husband, Harold M. Barger; two children, Shannon Williams and her husband, Michael of Lehighton and Shawn A. Barger and his wife, Becky of Bethlehem; three grandchildren, Emily Elizabeth Barger, Mark Anthony-Meade Barger and Garrett Meade Williams; and a brother, William Picard and his wife, Darlene of Morrisdale.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Sandra Picard, Alice Benton and Marjorie Mayhue and three brothers, Robert Picard, Hilary Picard Jr. and Francis Picard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at 11 a.m. Saturday at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Frenchville, with Fr. Philip Billotte as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Frenchville.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, 275 21st St., Clearfield.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.

