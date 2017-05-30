Obituary Notice: Eugene Mills

Eugene Mills, 86, of Clearfield died Monday, May 29, 2017 at his home in Graystone Court Villa, Clearfield.

He was born June 25, 1930 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, a son of the late Fred and Georgine (Sloan) Mills.

Mr. Mills was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Operating Engineers Local Union No. 66 for more than 50 years.

After being an operator, he was employed by the union as a business agent for more than 10 years.

Mr. Mills enjoyed being active all of his life and spent countless hours swimming or exercising at the YMCA.

He also enjoyed walking his dog and had a love for reading. He was affiliated with the Clearfield Alliance Church.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Mills served his country from 1947-1950.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret ‘Peg’ (Bain) Mills, and two sons, Mark Mills and his wife, Diane and Mike Mills, both of Clearfield.

At the request of Mr. Mills, there will be no public services.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.

