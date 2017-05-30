Obituary Notice: Bonnie L. Maines

Bonnie L. Maines, 72, of Clearfield died Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Penn Highlands Clearfield.

She was born March 24, 1945 in LeContes Mills, a daughter of the late Duane and Helen (Krupelak) Rougeux.

She was a member of the St. Francis Church, Clearfield. She loved her dogs.

She is survived by two brothers, Stanley Rougeux and his wife, Kathy of Frenchville and Keith Rougeux of Keewaydin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Maines, on Jan. 17, 2012 and a sister, Barbara Ann Rougeux.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield, with Fr. Brandon Kleckner officiating. Burial will be in the Bradford Cemetery, Woodland.

Friends will be received from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday at the church.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Catholic Church, 212 S. Front St., Clearfield.

The Kevin A. Beardsley Funeral Home, Clearfield, is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.