Man with weapon at Orlando Airport prompts huge police response

Police have contained a suspect with a weapon at the Orlando International Airport, authorities tweeted Tuesday night.

Earlier, the airport’s verified account said there was a man with a weapon in a rental car area of Side A, Level 1.

Police fought to tamp down rumors on social media.

“There is no active shooter. No shots fired. Suspect is contained. Will post updates as we receive them,” police tweeted.

There was minimal impact to airport operations, the airport wrote on Twitter. The Federal Aviation Administration website listed a ground stop for the airport, known by the three-letter code MCO.

Aerial footage from CNN affiliate WESH’s helicopter showed a long line of police cars with their emergency lights flashing outside and reporters tweeted photos of massive traffic backups on the airport roads.