Gina Rodriguez suffers from anxiety

The star of “Jane the Virgin” has opened up about having anxiety.

Gina Rodriguez recently posted a video of herself, makeup-free, on Instagram as part of the “Ten Second Portraits” project by her friend, photographer Anton Soggiu.

In her caption, Rodriguez explained that watching the video of herself looking natural on the streets of Los Angeles did not make her feel comfortable.

“I suffer from anxiety,” she wrote. “And watching this clip, I could see how anxious I was. But I empathize with myself.”

The Golden Globe-winning actress went on to say of the woman in the video: “I wanted to protect her and tell her it’s OK to be anxious. There is nothing different or strange about having anxiety, and I will prevail.”

Despite it all, Rodriguez said she likes watching the video of herself.

“It makes me uncomfortable, but there is a freedom I feel, maybe even an acceptance,” she wrote. “This is me. Puro Gina.”