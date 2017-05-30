Clearfield Community Pool Set to Open June 3

CLEARFIELD – As summer draws near, many wonderful memories emerge about hot summer days spent at the Clearfield Community Pool.

The pool may not yet be opened for the season, but plenty of work has already gone into making this summer another unforgettable one for local families and out-of-town guests.

Opening day is slated to take place June 3 with the pool officially opening at 1 p.m., weather permitting. Free admission will be offered all day until 8 p.m., thanks to the Clearfield Elks Lodge No. 540.

The lodge will also provide free hot dogs from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. This is the fourth year that the Elks have graciously shown their support for the pool by sponsoring Community Day.

If you would love to stay cool in the pool all summer long, memberships are available at the pool office, located on the second floor of The Progress building at 206 E. Locust St., Clearfield, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday through Friday. Pre-season rates are in effect now until opening day and are:

Adult Membership, ages 19 to 61 years, $75

Student Memberships, ages 6 to 18 years, $65

Senior Citizen Memberships, age 62 years and up, $50

Young Child Memberships, ages up to 5 years, $30

Family Memberships are $155. Family memberships include up to five people, with a maximum of two adults per family membership and an additional $20 per additional child. All members on a family membership must reside in the same household.

Daily admission prices are children $6 and adult $7. New this year is a group admission rate for non-profit groups of 20 or more persons. Adult rate will be $5 and children, $4. The pool can be rented for private parties with a $150 flat fee plus $2 per person attending.

Private parties are held on Saturday and Sunday mornings in June and July from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. A $50 non-refundable deposit is required to schedule a private party. Phone the pool managers at 814-765-8056 to schedule a private party.

Swim team practice will begin June 5. The fee for swim team is $50 and participants must have a current pool membership. Anyone interested who missed registering for swim team or have any questions should contact Coach Jackie Morrison at 814-592-9908.

Swim lessons will begin June 12. Cost is $25 for 10 lessons. Two sessions per day will be held: 10:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. Also available will be a mother/father water babies/toddler swim class from 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. Price for 10 sessions is $25.

The mother or father must be in the water with child. Class is designed to familiarize the child with the water. Register for swim lessons or water babies/toddler swim will be at the front gate of the pool.

Clearfield Community Pool Association officers include Brian Marshall, president; Kenneth Bodle, vice president; Mary Walker, secretary and Becky Johnson, treasurer.

Directors are Sam Lombardo, Chris Bryan, Pam Hale, Robert Shearer, Chris Custaney, Paul McDermott, Brian Lytle, Jana Davidson, Kimberly Struble, Jay Siegel, Mary Walker, Peggy Putt, Maureen Briskar, Kevin Wain, Margaret Shearer, Jackie Morrison and Roger Hoyt.

Pool managers for 2017 are Tristen Buck and Hayden Steiner. Lifeguards are Charles Gardner, Ashley Struble, Anna Hale, Alex Coval, Noah Jordan, Seth Mack, Luke Mikesell, Trevor Wain, Sydney Coval and Sam Pennington and Peyton Priester.

Other staff members are Riley Paul-Cook, Courtney Buck, Justin Maines, Raegan Mikesell, Luke Ammerman, Karly Rumsky, Matthew Bailor and Madison Davis.

Unlike most public pools, which are usually owned or operated by local municipal governments, Clearfield Community Pool is a private 501(c)3 non-profit organization and receives no local tax subsidy to fund its operations.

The association is a United Way member agency. To keep the pool well-maintained all summer long and year after year, the pool association has several fundraisers planned this summer.

Fundraisers include the 100-Mile Yard Sale, where members will be located along Shawville-Frenchville Highway in Frenchville, and the annual Celebrity Wait Staff Night at the Dutch Pantry Restaurant in Clearfield on July 19 from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

A new endeavor this year is a blueberry fundraiser. Members are selling 10-pound boxes of fresh blueberries for $27. Orders will be accepted through June 10 with pick-up on June 27 at St. Francis School from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information on the memberships or to submit a blueberry order, call the pool office at 814-765-4951.

You can stay up-to-date with the latest happenings at the pool on its Facebook page.