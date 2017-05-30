CCCTC Outstanding Student Awarded for Work

CLEARFIELD – Outstanding student, Dillon Kephart, who is in the automotive mechanics program at the Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC), received an award for his outstanding work.

Representatives from several local businesses donated to the award presented by Hunter’s Garage and Napa Auto Care Center on May 25.

Kephart was presented with a basket filled with donations from Clearfield Napa, Todd Jones of MAC Tools, Auto Zone, Cumberland Truck Parts, Federated Auto Parts, Dave Sterner of Snap-on Tools and Hunter’s Garage.

CCCTC partners with employers and community organizations to collaborate and ensure students are learning the most current skills.

Employers and community organizations are an integral part of designing and updating curriculum.