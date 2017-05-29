Popsicle tweet from Ivanka Trump’s lifestyle brand gets icy reception

President Donald Trump’s daughter faced backlash after her lifestyle brand’s Twitter account — “IvankaTrumpHQ” — gave what some considered an insensitive Memorial Day holiday tip.

“Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay,” the tweet read, linking to a section on IvankaTrump.com which features a list of ideas for the holiday, described as the “Kickoff to Summer.”

Trump, who also serves as one of her father’s top White house advisers, posted a more typical Memorial Day message on her personal Twitter account.

“Today we honor the men & women in our armed forces who have lost their lives to protect our freedom,” she wrote. “Thank you for your service #MemorialDay.”

Still, many mocked Trump for the popsicle tweet.

One meme, which many circulated on Twitter, featured text that reads: “Remember our sacrifice by making champagne popsicles.”

“You’d think that no one could be that utterly callous, right?” wrote one Twitter user. “But we’re dealing with a Trump brat here.”

“Who can’t relate to ‘champagne popsicles’ on #MemorialDay ?” wrote another. “Except maybe all the people honoring those who served and sacrificed all.”

Others shared photos of their family members who served the US.

“My dad was a gunner in Vietnam and had to clean the blood of his dead friends out of the chopper. #NoChampagnePopsicles,” wrote one Twitter user.

The negative Twitter reactions come as Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, senior adviser to Trump, attempt to “keep their heads down,” as CNN reported Monday, following news that the FBI is looking into the role Kushner held during the campaign and transition, including his contacts with Russian officials.