Obituary Notice: Cleora Ferguson

Cleora Ferguson, 86, of Morrisdale died Friday, May 26, 2017 at Windy Hill Village in Philipsburg surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Nov. 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Maxwell E. Smith and Henrietta Mae Smith Guyer.

She married Robert Ferguson on July 14, 1956 at the First Church of Christ, Philipsburg. He preceded her in death Dec. 26, 2013.

Mrs. Ferguson is survived by four children, Susan Langenbacher of Altoona, Carol (Greg) Rowles of Clearfield, Julie (Dave) Commons of Hastings and Darin Ferguson of Morrisdale.

Mrs. Ferguson is also survived by five grandchildren, Kristie (Eric) King of St. Benedict, Kim (Dan) Callahan of Warriors Mark, Josh (Shasta) Langenbacher of Altoona, David Matthew (Megan) Commons of Hastings and Zach (Veronica) Langenbacher of Pittsburgh and four great-grandchildren, Lacey and Logan King and Madeline and Natalie Commons, with a fifth great-grandchild, baby Callahan, due in July.

Also preceding Mrs. Ferguson in death were three brothers, Stanley, Leon and C. Wayne Smith; a step-father, J. Albert Guyer; a son-in-law, James Langenbacher; and a sister-in-law, Melita Smith Lloyd.

She had a love of the Lord, crocheting, quilting, reading, her family and her pets.

Mrs. Ferguson worked in the toy department at Grants Department Store and Ames Department Store in Philipsburg.

She was a member of First Church of Christ in Philipsburg and a past worthy matron of the Order of Eastern Star, Altoona District. She graduated from Philipsburg High School.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Tuesday at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service in Morrisdale.

Friends will also be received from 10 a.m. Wednesday until the 11 a.m. funeral service at First Church of Christ in Philipsburg with the Rev. Ryan Parrish officiating.

Donations may be made to 365 Hospice, 100 Oakwood Ave., Suite 800, State College, PA 16803 or First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, PA 16866.