ISIS targets Iraqi families with blast at Baghdad ice cream shop

At least 10 people were killed and 40 were wounded when a car bomb exploded outside an ice cream shop in central Baghdad early Tuesday, according to official in the Iraqi capital.

Families were gathering after breaking their daily fast as part of Islam’s holy month of Ramadan when the bomb went off.

Footage from the scene showed blood and body parts scattered everywhere, as a young child in a pink t-shirt walks between bodies sobbing.

Muslims often stay out late during Ramadan, which began Friday, after breaking their fast.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published on Twitter and Telegram by the group’s media wing, Amaq. The statement said ISIS targeted a gathering of Shiites.

“A car bomb exploded in the busy al Hurriya Square in central Baghdad,” police Maj. Ali Mohammed said.

Car and roadside bombs are not uncommon in Baghdad. ISIS this year has carried out several attacks across the capital and killed dozens of people.

On Sunday, less than two days before the ice cream shop explosion, a suicide bomber killed four security officers at a security checkpoint northeast of Baghdad.

Ten people were wounded in the blast, which Iraqi police attributed to ISIS.