Programs Announces for June 2-11 at Parker Dam

PENFIELD – Staff members have announced programs for June 2-11 at the Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, June 2

Race Against Time:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

If you have never heard of, or don’t know what a vernal pool is, you should come learn more about these important habitats. Many species rely upon them for survival; and, the more people who understand their value—the more vernal pools might be protected.

Saturday, June 3

Birds of Prey Primer:

3 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

You can learn about the adaptations that birds of prey possess that make them such efficient predators. Participants will also cover the identification of the most common birds of prey.

PA’s Bald Eagle:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Extirpation was once thought to be the fate of the Bald eagle in Pennsylvania. Now their population is at a level many never thought would be possible. You can learn about the efforts that brought back this majestic bird in Pennsylvania.

Friday, June 9

Moon Rise:

9 p.m. – Spillway, near CCC Museum

You can learn about the moon as everyone waits for it to rise over the lake. Jupiter and Saturn should be visible as well. Bring along a lawn chair.

Saturday, June 10

Song of the Invasive:

10 a.m. – Beach House steps

You can learn about invasive species and the trouble they can cause while participating in a mini-concert. Staff will supply the instruments; no musical talent necessary.

Snake Search:

3 p.m. – Beach House

You can join the park naturalist on a snake search at a few likely spots around the park. You can learn which kind of snake is scarier – real or fake. A short walk will be involved.

The Timber Rattlesnake:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

A rattlesnake is just another snake that has a way to get dinner without fighting with it first. You can learn more about our native rattlesnakes through this informative video.

Sunday, June 11

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

You can bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Participants’ talk subjects are always open for discussion, so come with some idea of what you want to know, learn or share. The Sunday evening tea and talk has been going on for many years, and you can come and be a part of the tradition.