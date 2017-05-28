Obituary Notice: Margaret G. Temchack

Margaret G. Temchack, 96, passed from this earth Saturday, May 27, 2017. Born April 30, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Andrew T. and Catherine (Gresek) Popyack.

A graduate from BCI High School in the class of 1939, she married John Temchack on June 1, 1940. He preceded her in death March 26, 1997.

Together, they raised four daughters: Mrs. Jay (Patricia) Rinebolt of Saxonburg; Josephine Heisler of Edison, NJ; Mrs. Edward (Marion) Dlugosh of Larksville; and Mrs. Robert (Theresa) Dombrosky of Smithmill. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

From a family of 10, she is survived by one sister, Catherine Hart of Newcomerstown, Ohio, two brothers, Edward (Dorothy Ann) of New Stanton and Francis (Henrietta) of Murraysville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Martin, Joseph, Andrew and Leonard and three sisters, Mary Varnovich, Ann Welch and Irene Solensky.

She was a member of the Holy Trinity Church, Ramey, and the former Holy Trinity Rosary Society.

She was a former PTA president at the Janesville Elementary School. She was also a former president and lifetime member of the Stephen Kandrach Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6321 Ladies Auxiliary.

She was an avid traveler. She enjoyed playing bingo and loved following Pittsburgh sports and Penn State football.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., Ramey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ramey, with the Rev. Zab Amar officiating. Burial will follow at St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Beulah.

Condolences may be sent to: www.kruise-spewock.com.