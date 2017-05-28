Obituary Notice: Geraldine Krishart Mitravich

Geraldine Krishart Mitravich, 93, formerly of DuBois, died Sunday, May 28, 2017 at Christ the King Manor surrounded by her loving family.

Born Sept. 10, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Michael S. and Kathryn A. (Pruzinski) Krishart.

She was married to John J. “Junk” Mitravich. He preceded her in death July 17, 1986.

She was retired from Brockway Glass. Prior to that, she had worked at B.F. Goodrich in DuBois for more than 30 years.

She was a member of the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed bowling and going polka dancing.

She is survived by her daughter, Geraldine S. “Gerri” Cox and her husband, James of Crawfordville, Fla.; a brother, Michael L. Krishart and his wife, Rita of DuBois; two sisters, Irene Acuff of Charleston, SC and Viola Fischer of West Palm Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her brother, S. Jerome Krishart and two sisters, Madolene Ferut and Violet Windham.

Friends will be received from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc.

A scriptural wake service will be prayed at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Rd., Falls Creek, PA 15840.

