Obituary Notice: Gerald M. “Jerry” Lanager

Gerald M. “Jerry” Lanager, 76, of Clearfield died Friday, May 26, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Lanager was born Dec. 23, 1940 as the son of Arthur and Hazel (Ogden) Lanager.

He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1977. He had also worked as a government contractor with Delex Inc.

Mr. Lanager was Methodist by faith. He was a member of the Clearfield American Legion John Lewis Shade Post No. 6.

He loved taking care of his family and other people. He also loved driving his corvette low and fast, mowing the grass and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Paula E. (Sawyer) Lanager, to whom he was married July 6, 1961; two daughters, Rhonda S. Torres and her husband, Albert of Texas and Shelly Bell and her husband, Dave of Virginia; four grandchildren, Jessica Kiracofe, Brian Bell and his wife, Olivia, Kevin and Megan Bell; three great-grandchildren, C.J., Kian and Taylor Bell; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mr. Lanager was the last member of his generation. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, Gerald Lanager Jr.; and two brothers, Larry and Alan Lanager.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Bennett & Houser Funeral Home Inc., of Clearfield with the Rev. John White officiating.

Burial will be in Crown Crest Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222; the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Judes Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

To send online tributes, go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.