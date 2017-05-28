Sixty-four years ago, Tenzing Norgay, who’s also known as Sherpa Tenzing, and Sir Edmund Hillary became the first two people to reach the summit of Mount Everest, the world’s tallest mountain.

Monday is the anniversary of their accomplishment, which is celebrated as Everest Day.

Records

Though Hillary and Tenzing were the first, thousands of others have climbed the the 29,035-foot tall mountain (8,850 meters) since 1953.

Some have done it without oxygen. Octogenarians, teenagers, amputees and even a blind man have reached the top of the world.

From 1953 to 2016 a total of 4,469 individuals have climbed Mount Everest. That’s according to the Himalaya Database, which is run by former journalist Elizabeth Hawley, who’s been tracking Himalayan journeys for decade. Everest has been summited 7,646 times.

Everest is locally known by its Tibetan name, Chomolungma (Goddess Mother of the World), and its Nepali name, Sagarmatha (Forehead in the Sky).

The danger

It’s a dangerous trek to the top.

Sixty-three sherpas and 111 climbers died from 1990 to 2016, according to the Himalaya Database. China and Nepal, the two governments that border Everest, do not keep public official statistics on the number of deaths of climbers. Many bodies are never recovered.

And deadly incidents have been on the rise in recent years.

A 2014 avalanche killed more than a dozen people, all Nepalese locals and Sherpas. It took place just above base camp in the Khumbu Ice Fall.

At the time, it was the single-deadliest incident in Everest history.

It was surpassed the following year, when a 7.8-magnitude earthquake and 6.7-magnitude aftershock devastated Nepal. The temblors killed more than 8,000 people throughout the country, including 19 at Everest.

Last year six were killed. The spate of deaths has prompted renewed scrutiny of the safety of the trek.

“We have to clean up our house. We have to hold higher standards as western companies who are guests on this mountain that sits on the border of China and Nepal,” said mountaineer Adrian Ballinger, who’s summited Everest six times. “We can’t stay quiet anymore about our companies who are not maintaining standards on this mountain.”

This season, 375 climbers received permission to attempt an ascent of Everest, the most since 1953.