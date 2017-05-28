GANT’s ICYMI: Week of May 22

GANT’s ICYMI gives readers a look back upon the most noteworthy stories of their work week. It contains the big headlines, as well as a few stories you might have missed. It might even include a story or two of the lighter side.

BREAKING: Punxsutawney PSP “Actively” Seeking Wanted Male in Canoe Twp.

CANOE TOWNSHIP – Punxsutawney-based state police are actively seeking a wanted male who fled from parole officers.

BREAKING: Woodland Man Accused of Leading Police on High-speed Pursuit

A Woodland man has been accused of leading local police on a high-speed pursuit for over 12 miles, according to court documents filed with the office of Magisterial District Judge Richard Ireland.

Perrin to Stand Trial for Allegedly Breaking into DuBois Home, Stealing Vehicle

DUBOIS – A Reynoldsville man will stand trial for allegedly breaking into a DuBois home and stealing a vehicle.

Director Seeks Support for Shaw Library’s Capital Campaign

CLEARFIELD – Last month, staff members at the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library celebrated 20 years in their current building.

Proposed Elementary Schedule Change and Impact on Music Program Top Clearfield School Board Meeting

CLEARFIELD – Parents, students and educators filled the audience portion of the room during last night’s Clearfield school board meeting.

Three Pine Creek Fire Dept. K9s Receive Body Armor

Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department’s K9s, Jacob, Delilah and Karma, have received bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from the non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc.

No Tax Increase in CASD’s Tentative Budget

CLEARFIELD – A tentative budget was passed by the Clearfield Area School Board Monday night, and no tax increase is planned for the 2017-18 school year, although the budget indicates a possible deficit.

Damage Estimate Not Available From County Annex Fire

CLEARFIELD – A damage estimate is not yet available from the electrical fire that sparked Election Day on the roof of the Clearfield County Annex building, said the commissioners after Tuesday’s regular meeting.

BREAKING: Details Released on Warrant Service that Blocked Off Wallaceton

WALLACETON BOROUGH – Details have been released in reference to the heavy police presence Wednesday at a residence located at 379 Clearfield St., in Wallaceton Borough.

REAL ID Fix Heads to Governor for Signature, House Leaders Say

HARRISBURG – Legislation to bring Pennsylvania into compliance with the federal REAL ID Act passed the House and heads to the governor’s desk for signature, House Republican leaders said Wednesday.

Annual Shrine Club Paper Drive is June 2-3

CLEARFIELD – Members of the Clearfield Shrine Club announced their annual paper drive at Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting.

LHU Clearfield to Hold Public Meeting

CLEARFIELD – Lock Haven University Clearfield Campus is considering the development of a multi-use recreational and fitness trail network and outdoor education spaces on its 100 acres located in Lawrence Township.