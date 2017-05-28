Home / Sports / Local Sports / Collins, McKenzie Compete at PIAA State Track and Field Meet

SHIPPENSBURG — Clearfield Area High School fellow senior track athletes Matt Collins and David McKenzie competed on Saturday at the PIAA Track and Field Championships for the third, and final, time.

Collins, the District 9 AAA champ in the discus, bested his 154′ 6″ qualifying throw from districts with a heave of 167′ 2″ to place ninth overall. That was one place, and eight inches, from the medal stand, however.

The winner of the event, Jordan Geist of Knoch High School, set the PIAA record with his throw of 207′ 6″.

McKenzie, who won the District 9 high jump with his jump of 6’2″, failed to clear the opening height of 6′.

The winner of the high jump was Jonathon Squadrito of LaSalle College High School, who cleared 6′ 6″

Event results courtesy the PIAA:

Boys Discus Throw AAA
================================================================================
 NFHS Record: ! 236-06  2009        Mason Finley, Buena Vista HS, CO           
 PIAA Record: R 202-10  2011        Kyle Long, Hempfield 3                     
NFHS Hnr Rol: # 185-00                                                         
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Geist, Jordan             12 Knoch 07              208-07     207-06R  10   
  2 Slagus, Matt              12 North Pocono 02       180-06     186-05#   8   
  3 Hoffman, Luke             12 West York 03          186-11     185-08#   6   
  4 Parker, Campbell          12 Grncstl-Antrm 03      178-04     179-03    5   
  5 Viau, Ben                 12 Manheim Twp 03        169-08     176-02    4   
  6 Sheehan, Alec             12 Kennett 01            168-09     174-07    3   
  7 White, Jacob              12 Central Vly 07        177-02     172-09    2   
  8 Chastulik, Kelton         12 Chambersburg 03       172-01     167-10    1   
  9 Collins, Matthew          12 Clearfield 09         154-06     167-02  
 10 Landis, Cameron           12 Cathedrl Prep 10      170-04     166-11  
 11 Gehm, Zach                11 Seneca Valley 07      170-07     166-04  
 12 Landis, Nolan             10 Cathedrl Prep 10      178-04     164-06  
 13 Dreese, Keith             11 Selinsgrove 04        161-04     162-01  
 14 Thomas, Zach              12 Hempfield 03          156-09     155-00  
 15 Asamoa, Edem              12 WC Rustin 01          155-10     153-09  
 16 Silva, Thomas             12 WC East 01            153-10     153-07  
 17 Wolf, Brennen             11 Selinsgrove 04        155-05     150-10  
 18 Maloney, Patrick          11 Methacton 01          149-09     150-05  
 19 Nelson, Jacob             11 Corry Area 10         153-10     150-00  
 20 Hockman, Jacob            12 Grncstl-Antrm 03      160-06     145-06  
 21 Hefner, Isaac             12 Grove City 10         153-07     145-05  
 22 Moreno, Yobani            11 Bensalem 01           153-08     143-11  
 23 Fenstermaker, Eric        12 Allentown CC 11       152-09     143-06  
 23 Meyers, Tyler             12 Whitehall 11          156-07     143-06  
 23 Lehr, Jack                12 Dallastown 03         158-10     143-06  
 26 Walker, Noah              12 La Salle Cllg 12      139-11     142-05  
 27 Herron, Jake              11 Belle Vernon 07       153-07     142-01  
 28 McMann, Griffin           12 Pennridge 01          156-05     141-01  
 29 Weatherwalk, Brad         12 Altoona 06            145-02     126-02  
 30 Thompson, Booker          11 Acd @ Palumbo 12      131-08     125-08  
 -- Murray, Alex              12 Hempfield 07          155-06         ND  



Boys High Jump AAA
================================================================================
 NFHS Record: ! 7-05.75  2009        James White, Grandview HS, MO             
 PIAA Record: R 7-00.75  1985        Tyrone Smith, Ply-Whitemarsh 1            
NFHS Hnr Rol: #    6-10                                                        
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Points
================================================================================
  1 Squadrito, Jonathon       11 La Salle Cllg 12     6-04.00    6-06.00   10   
  2 Manyeah, Dennis           12 Penn Wood 01         6-08.00    6-06.00    8   
  3 Ventrone, Mason            9 Mt Lebanon 07        6-03.00    6-04.00    4.50
  3 Mitchell, Emmanuel        11 Penn Hills 07        6-06.00    6-04.00    4.50
  3 Moska, Paul               12 Pittston Area 02     6-05.00    6-04.00    4.50
  3 Basenga, Elie             11 Ephrata 03           6-02.00    6-04.00    4.50
  7 Ali, Qayyim                2 Williamsport 04      6-01.00    6-04.00    1.50
  7 Bishop, Braheem              Chester 01           6-05.00    6-04.00    1.50
  9 Sislo, Alex               12 La Salle Cllg 12     6-02.00    6-04.00  
 10 Polignano, Vincent        11 Pennridge 01         6-03.00    6-02.00  
 10 Stiffler, Nicolas         11 Penn Trafford 07     6-03.00    6-02.00  
 10 Winslow, Jordan           11 Miltn Hershey 03     6-04.00    6-02.00  
 10 Kusiak, Kodey             12 Corry Area 10        6-05.00    6-02.00  
 10 Jones, Anthony            11 Bangor Area 11       6-07.00    6-02.00  
 10 Mato-Segura, Juan         10 Reading 03           6-05.00    6-02.00  
 10 Gromlich, Nolan           12 CR North 01          6-03.00    6-02.00  
 17 Kane, Harvey              12 Uppr St Clair 07     6-03.00    6-00.00  
 17 Acoveno, Shane            12 Delaware Vly 02      6-05.00    6-00.00  
 17 Oliver, Tommy             12 Bensalem 01          6-03.00    6-00.00  
 17 Watson, Daiquain          12 Altoona 06           6-03.00    6-00.00  
 -- Wilson, John              12 Warwick 03           6-02.00         NH  
 -- Muhammad, Tawheed         12 Easton Area 11       6-05.00         NH  
 -- McKenzie, David           12 Clearfield 09        6-02.00         NH
