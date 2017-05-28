Collins, McKenzie Compete at PIAA State Track and Field Meet

SHIPPENSBURG — Clearfield Area High School fellow senior track athletes Matt Collins and David McKenzie competed on Saturday at the PIAA Track and Field Championships for the third, and final, time.

Collins, the District 9 AAA champ in the discus, bested his 154′ 6″ qualifying throw from districts with a heave of 167′ 2″ to place ninth overall. That was one place, and eight inches, from the medal stand, however.

The winner of the event, Jordan Geist of Knoch High School, set the PIAA record with his throw of 207′ 6″.

McKenzie, who won the District 9 high jump with his jump of 6’2″, failed to clear the opening height of 6′.

The winner of the high jump was Jonathon Squadrito of LaSalle College High School, who cleared 6′ 6″

Event results courtesy the PIAA:

Boys Discus Throw AAA ================================================================================ NFHS Record: ! 236-06 2009 Mason Finley, Buena Vista HS, CO PIAA Record: R 202-10 2011 Kyle Long, Hempfield 3 NFHS Hnr Rol: # 185-00 Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Geist, Jordan 12 Knoch 07 208-07 207-06R 10 2 Slagus, Matt 12 North Pocono 02 180-06 186-05# 8 3 Hoffman, Luke 12 West York 03 186-11 185-08# 6 4 Parker, Campbell 12 Grncstl-Antrm 03 178-04 179-03 5 5 Viau, Ben 12 Manheim Twp 03 169-08 176-02 4 6 Sheehan, Alec 12 Kennett 01 168-09 174-07 3 7 White, Jacob 12 Central Vly 07 177-02 172-09 2 8 Chastulik, Kelton 12 Chambersburg 03 172-01 167-10 1 9 Collins, Matthew 12 Clearfield 09 154-06 167-02 10 Landis, Cameron 12 Cathedrl Prep 10 170-04 166-11 11 Gehm, Zach 11 Seneca Valley 07 170-07 166-04 12 Landis, Nolan 10 Cathedrl Prep 10 178-04 164-06 13 Dreese, Keith 11 Selinsgrove 04 161-04 162-01 14 Thomas, Zach 12 Hempfield 03 156-09 155-00 15 Asamoa, Edem 12 WC Rustin 01 155-10 153-09 16 Silva, Thomas 12 WC East 01 153-10 153-07 17 Wolf, Brennen 11 Selinsgrove 04 155-05 150-10 18 Maloney, Patrick 11 Methacton 01 149-09 150-05 19 Nelson, Jacob 11 Corry Area 10 153-10 150-00 20 Hockman, Jacob 12 Grncstl-Antrm 03 160-06 145-06 21 Hefner, Isaac 12 Grove City 10 153-07 145-05 22 Moreno, Yobani 11 Bensalem 01 153-08 143-11 23 Fenstermaker, Eric 12 Allentown CC 11 152-09 143-06 23 Meyers, Tyler 12 Whitehall 11 156-07 143-06 23 Lehr, Jack 12 Dallastown 03 158-10 143-06 26 Walker, Noah 12 La Salle Cllg 12 139-11 142-05 27 Herron, Jake 11 Belle Vernon 07 153-07 142-01 28 McMann, Griffin 12 Pennridge 01 156-05 141-01 29 Weatherwalk, Brad 12 Altoona 06 145-02 126-02 30 Thompson, Booker 11 Acd @ Palumbo 12 131-08 125-08 -- Murray, Alex 12 Hempfield 07 155-06 ND

Boys High Jump AAA ================================================================================ NFHS Record: ! 7-05.75 2009 James White, Grandview HS, MO PIAA Record: R 7-00.75 1985 Tyrone Smith, Ply-Whitemarsh 1 NFHS Hnr Rol: # 6-10 Name Year School Seed Finals Points ================================================================================ 1 Squadrito, Jonathon 11 La Salle Cllg 12 6-04.00 6-06.00 10 2 Manyeah, Dennis 12 Penn Wood 01 6-08.00 6-06.00 8 3 Ventrone, Mason 9 Mt Lebanon 07 6-03.00 6-04.00 4.50 3 Mitchell, Emmanuel 11 Penn Hills 07 6-06.00 6-04.00 4.50 3 Moska, Paul 12 Pittston Area 02 6-05.00 6-04.00 4.50 3 Basenga, Elie 11 Ephrata 03 6-02.00 6-04.00 4.50 7 Ali, Qayyim 2 Williamsport 04 6-01.00 6-04.00 1.50 7 Bishop, Braheem Chester 01 6-05.00 6-04.00 1.50 9 Sislo, Alex 12 La Salle Cllg 12 6-02.00 6-04.00 10 Polignano, Vincent 11 Pennridge 01 6-03.00 6-02.00 10 Stiffler, Nicolas 11 Penn Trafford 07 6-03.00 6-02.00 10 Winslow, Jordan 11 Miltn Hershey 03 6-04.00 6-02.00 10 Kusiak, Kodey 12 Corry Area 10 6-05.00 6-02.00 10 Jones, Anthony 11 Bangor Area 11 6-07.00 6-02.00 10 Mato-Segura, Juan 10 Reading 03 6-05.00 6-02.00 10 Gromlich, Nolan 12 CR North 01 6-03.00 6-02.00 17 Kane, Harvey 12 Uppr St Clair 07 6-03.00 6-00.00 17 Acoveno, Shane 12 Delaware Vly 02 6-05.00 6-00.00 17 Oliver, Tommy 12 Bensalem 01 6-03.00 6-00.00 17 Watson, Daiquain 12 Altoona 06 6-03.00 6-00.00 -- Wilson, John 12 Warwick 03 6-02.00 NH -- Muhammad, Tawheed 12 Easton Area 11 6-05.00 NH -- McKenzie, David 12 Clearfield 09 6-02.00 NH