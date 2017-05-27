Home / Sports / Local Sports / Lynch Competes at PIAA State Track & Field Meet

Lynch Competes at PIAA State Track & Field Meet

Bison sophomore Taye Lynch readies for the run up to the triple jump at PIAA state meet

SHIPPENSBURG — Clearfield Bison sophomore Taye Lynch, the District 9 AAA triple jump champion, competed on Friday at the PIAA State Track and Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium in Shippensburg.

Lynch matched seed by placing 25th with a jump of 40′ 1″. Lynch qualified for the state meet with his jump of 42′ 7″ at Brookville High School on May 17.

Treyvon Ferguson, a junior from Milton Heshey High School, won the event with a jump of 47′ 5.5″

 

 

 

 

 

Complete state final results:

Boys Triple Jump AAA
=====================================================================================
 NFHS Record: ! 52-10.50  1980        Charles Mayfield, PasadnaMuirHS,CA       
 PIAA Record: R    50-05  2010        Carlton Lavong, Methacton 1              
NFHS Hnr Rol: #    48-08                                                       
    Name                    Year School                  Seed     Finals  Wind Points
=====================================================================================
  1 Ferguson, Treyvon         11 Miltn Hershey 03    48-07.00   47-05.50  -0.3  10   
  2 Johnson, Ahmir            11 Wissahickon 01      47-00.75   46-11.75  +0.0   8   
  3 Harbin, Ky'ron            11 Scranton 02         46-01.50   46-09.00  +0.0   6   
  4 Abeeb, Dayo               11 Strath Haven 01     46-03.25   45-10.00  +0.0   5   
  5 Mitchell, Michael         12 Pleasant Vly 11     47-02.00   45-02.00  -0.9   4   
  6 Bagwell, Michael          12 Shaler Area 07      44-11.50   44-11.50  +0.0   3   
  7 Clark, Brandon            11 State College 06    46-06.25   44-11.00  +0.0   2   
  8 Kaufmann, Brian           12 Upper Dublin 01     47-00.00   44-04.50  +0.0   1   
  9 Shedd, Jacob              11 Franklin Reg 07     45-07.50   44-02.25  -0.1 
 10 Goodman, Jason            12 Hampton 07          45-08.75   44-00.75  -0.1 
 11 Thomas, Rodney            12 Pittsburgh CC 07    44-07.75   43-11.50  -1.5 
 12 Lomax, Jakari             10 Harrisburg 03       46-05.00   43-04.25   0.7 
 13 Cooper, Akeem             11 Imhotep 12          45-06.50   43-04.00  -0.6 
 14 Mitchell, Shaquille       12 Stroudsburg 11      46-09.00   43-02.25  +0.0 
 15 Tasker, Chris             12 Shikellamy 04       45-04.25   43-00.00  +0.0 
 16 Millington, Deshawn       12 Carlisle 03         46-02.50   42-09.75  -1.5 
 17 Wiggins, Isaiah           12 Pocono Mnt W 11     45-08.00   42-09.00  +0.0 
 18 Hamilton, Stanley         10 State College 06    45-03.25   42-06.50  -1.8 
 19 Willianson, Logan         10 Neshaminy 01        44-09.00   42-05.50  -2.1 
 20 Mabins, Caleb             10 McDowell 10         43-01.25   42-00.50  +0.0 
 21 Nolt, Josh                12 Lmptr Strsbrg 03    44-03.50   41-11.00  +0.0 
 22 Moore, Naheem             10 Coatesville 01      45-06.25   41-08.25   0.5 
 23 Hafner, Liam              11 New Oxford 03       44-08.00   41-02.75  -0.8 
 24 Vaughn, Darryl            10 St Joseph's 12      42-09.50   40-07.50  +0.0 
 25 Lynch, Taye               10 Clearfield 09       42-07.50   40-01.25  -0.4
 
Bison Come From Behind To Pull Out 8-7 Win Over Chucks in 10-inning District 9 Class AAAA Semifinal Nail-Biter

Related Posts

Leave a Reply