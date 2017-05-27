Lynch Competes at PIAA State Track & Field Meet

SHIPPENSBURG — Clearfield Bison sophomore Taye Lynch, the District 9 AAA triple jump champion, competed on Friday at the PIAA State Track and Field Championships at Seth Grove Stadium in Shippensburg.

Lynch matched seed by placing 25th with a jump of 40′ 1″. Lynch qualified for the state meet with his jump of 42′ 7″ at Brookville High School on May 17.

Treyvon Ferguson, a junior from Milton Heshey High School, won the event with a jump of 47′ 5.5″

Complete state final results:

Boys Triple Jump AAA ===================================================================================== NFHS Record: ! 52-10.50 1980 Charles Mayfield, PasadnaMuirHS,CA PIAA Record: R 50-05 2010 Carlton Lavong, Methacton 1 NFHS Hnr Rol: # 48-08 Name Year School Seed Finals Wind Points ===================================================================================== 1 Ferguson, Treyvon 11 Miltn Hershey 03 48-07.00 47-05.50 -0.3 10 2 Johnson, Ahmir 11 Wissahickon 01 47-00.75 46-11.75 +0.0 8 3 Harbin, Ky'ron 11 Scranton 02 46-01.50 46-09.00 +0.0 6 4 Abeeb, Dayo 11 Strath Haven 01 46-03.25 45-10.00 +0.0 5 5 Mitchell, Michael 12 Pleasant Vly 11 47-02.00 45-02.00 -0.9 4 6 Bagwell, Michael 12 Shaler Area 07 44-11.50 44-11.50 +0.0 3 7 Clark, Brandon 11 State College 06 46-06.25 44-11.00 +0.0 2 8 Kaufmann, Brian 12 Upper Dublin 01 47-00.00 44-04.50 +0.0 1 9 Shedd, Jacob 11 Franklin Reg 07 45-07.50 44-02.25 -0.1 10 Goodman, Jason 12 Hampton 07 45-08.75 44-00.75 -0.1 11 Thomas, Rodney 12 Pittsburgh CC 07 44-07.75 43-11.50 -1.5 12 Lomax, Jakari 10 Harrisburg 03 46-05.00 43-04.25 0.7 13 Cooper, Akeem 11 Imhotep 12 45-06.50 43-04.00 -0.6 14 Mitchell, Shaquille 12 Stroudsburg 11 46-09.00 43-02.25 +0.0 15 Tasker, Chris 12 Shikellamy 04 45-04.25 43-00.00 +0.0 16 Millington, Deshawn 12 Carlisle 03 46-02.50 42-09.75 -1.5 17 Wiggins, Isaiah 12 Pocono Mnt W 11 45-08.00 42-09.00 +0.0 18 Hamilton, Stanley 10 State College 06 45-03.25 42-06.50 -1.8 19 Willianson, Logan 10 Neshaminy 01 44-09.00 42-05.50 -2.1 20 Mabins, Caleb 10 McDowell 10 43-01.25 42-00.50 +0.0 21 Nolt, Josh 12 Lmptr Strsbrg 03 44-03.50 41-11.00 +0.0 22 Moore, Naheem 10 Coatesville 01 45-06.25 41-08.25 0.5 23 Hafner, Liam 11 New Oxford 03 44-08.00 41-02.75 -0.8 24 Vaughn, Darryl 10 St Joseph's 12 42-09.50 40-07.50 +0.0 25 Lynch, Taye 10 Clearfield 09 42-07.50 40-01.25 -0.4