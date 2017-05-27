CMN Celebration Weekend is June 3-4 at Delgrosso’s

TIPTON ­– Celebration Weekend for Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger will once again be held at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park on June 3-4.

The annual event is a way for Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger to celebrate a year’s worth of fundraising and highlight local children who have received life-saving treatment at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital.

Events, entertainment and the food and excitement of DelGrosso’s Amusement Park compliment the entire weekend.

The main stage will feature a magic show from Extreme Illusions and Escapes throughout the weekend.

Additional shows will include the Danny Grant Variety Show and Louis Paul, a balloon artist.

On June 3, the annual Celebration 5K will begin and end in the amusement park at 8:30 a.m.

Guests can get tickets for the chicken barbecue dinner at 5 p.m., June 3 and secure a ducky for the Rubber Ducky Regatta to be held at 4 p.m., June 4.

The weekend will feature live broadcasts from MAJIC 99, BIG Froggy 101 and HOT 100 on June 3. Broadcast will be held with Froggy 98 and WTAJ TV10 on June 4.

To register for events, visit go.geisinger.org/cmnevents or call 814-943-8887.

Download a money-saving coupon from the Children’s Miracle Network at Geisinger Facebook page or from the DelGrosso’s Amusement Park Web site for discounted park passes for the weekend.

You can make a donation, sign up for events and help make miracles happen.

The funds raised by this event will help to provide pediatric equipment, programs and services at Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and throughout Geisinger Health System.