Clearfield County Life-long Learning Institute Continues

Interested in learning something new? The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., in collaboration with Lock Haven University Clearfield, announces an upcoming educational seminar offered through the Clearfield Community Life-long Learning Institute.

Courses are geared towards the interests of the baby boomers and older citizens. Typical sessions will last approximately 90 minutes and will be taught primarily by Lock Haven University faculty and community individuals with specific expertise. All programs will be free, or very low cost.

The Bayeux Tapestry: This tapestry, or rather embroidery, approximately 120 feet long and 18 inches high, depicts the conquest of England by William, Duke of Normandy.

Completed soon after the Battle of Hastings in 1066, this piece of artwork still in beautiful condition after 950 years is housed in the town of Bayeux, France. It is an artistic recording of the events leading up to the battle where William defeats the King of England, Harold, Earl of Wessex.

You can come enjoy a retelling of these events through slides of the famous Tapisserie de Bayeux. The presenter will be Pamela Babick, retired French teacher and an avid traveler.

The seminar will be held June 6, at the Lock Haven University – Clearfield’s Academic Building from 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. The seminar is offered at no charge but pre-registration is required. Register by calling the CCAAA at 814-765-2696.

The Clearfield County Life-long Learning Institute has seminars scheduled through June. For a complete listing of classes, please visit the agency’s website at www.ccaaa.net or www.lhup.edu/clearfield and click on the “Lifelong Learning Institute” link.

