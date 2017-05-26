Yelling anti-Muslim, ‘anti-everything’ slurs, man kills 2, Portland police say

Two men were fatally stabbed on a crowded Portland, Oregon, commuter train Friday after they confronted a passenger who was “yelling a gamut of anti-Muslim and anti-everything slurs,” a Portland police spokesman said.

“It is unclear if he was directing (slurs) at specific people but witnesses told us he may have been targeting two girls described as Muslim, one wearing a hijab,” Portland police Sgt. Pete Simpson told CNN. “We have not been able to find those girls to verify that.”

A suspect was in custody and was at a hospital being treated for injuries, according to Simpson.

“This is at the early stages of the investigation. We do not know if the suspect was drunk, on medication, had mental issues or anything else,” Simpson said.

The stabbing occurred on a Metropolitan Area Express (MAX) light-rail train, Portland police said.

Witnesses said one of the victims was stabbed in the neck, CNN affiliate KOIN reported.

Portland police said one man was found suffering from traumatic injuries and first responders attempted to save his life, but he died at the scene. The second victim, also stabbed, died at a hospital, KOIN said.

A third passenger who also tried to intervene with the shouting man was injured, police said.