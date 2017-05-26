Trump says Germany is ‘very bad’ on trade

President Trump has gone on the attack again over Germany’s trade policies.

At a meeting with European Union officials in Brussels on Thursday, Trump said Germany was “very bad on trade,” according to the president’s top economic adviser Gary Cohn.

“He said they’re very bad on trade but he doesn’t have a problem with Germany,” Cohn told reporters who are traveling with Trump to a G7 summit in Sicily, Italy.

German media first reported that Trump had repeated previous criticism of Germany over its large trade surplus at a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.

Citing sources who participated in Thursday’s meeting, German magazine Der Spiegel quoted Trump as saying: “The Germans are bad, very bad. Look at the millions of cars they’re selling in the U.S. We will stop that.”

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung carried a similar report, and said Trump had made clear that reducing the U.S. trade deficit was an absolute priority for him.

Trump is returning to a familiar theme. In an interview in January, he said Germany’s BMW should reconsider building a plat in Mexico, where it plans to start assembling the BMW 3 Series sedan in 2019.

“I would tell them, don’t waste their time and money — unless they want to sell to other countries,” he said. “But I would tell BMW if they think they’re gonna build a plant in Mexico and sell cars into the U.S. without a 35% tax, it’s not gonna happen.”