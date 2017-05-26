Show Choir to Perform at CAST

CLEARFIELD – The CHS Show Choir will perform its annual show at CAST on May 31 beginning at 7 p.m. This year’s show features all your favorites from the classic Disney films and Broadway productions.

The annual CAST performance is usually the last performance of the season for the Show Choir, and is a “fan favorite,” drawing many Show Choir alumni, family and friends.

Admission into the concert is free. Donations are greatly appreciated. Proceeds will be split between the Show Choir and CAST.

CAST’s youth show choir, High Voltage, will also be performing prior to the CHS Show Choir.

For more information, please call 814-765-4474 or visit www.ClearfieldArts.org.

The Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre Inc. is a non-profit arts center located at 112 E. Locust St., in downtown Clearfield.