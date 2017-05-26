Sarah Silverman: If ‘you’re not political, you’re complicit in the insanity’

Sarah Silverman isn’t buying it if you claim to not be “political.”

“There used to be a time where you could be an American and go ‘Oh, I’m really not political,'” Silverman told CNN. “I mean those times are over. If you think you’re not political, you’re complicit in the insanity that’s going on and the injustice.”

Silverman returns to the stage in a Netflix comedy special on May 30, “Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust.” But if you’re looking for political humor, Silverman said you’ll find more of that on her Twitter account.

“I do talk about politics and talk about social politics a bit in the special,” she said. “But it’s nothing like my Twitter feed. My Twitter feed is an American citizen, an earnest American citizen.”

Silverman, with her sharp tongue and quick wit, said she sometimes lacks confidence before performances.

“A lot of times before I do a set, I’ll be, like, ‘I have nothing. I f**king have nothing,'” Silverman said. “But it always ends up being fine as long as I’m honest in the moment with the audience … to just pretend like everything is okay when nothing is okay in my life is too false, they smell it.”

Silverman, who credits comedic predecessors like Joan Rivers and Garry Shandling to her success, believes America needs laughter right now.

“I think fantasy — now, more than ever — is going to be bigger,” she said. “Reality is too real.”