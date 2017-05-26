Obituary Notice: Linda L. Spencer

Linda L. Spencer, 76, of Houtzdale died Thursday, May 25, 2017 at her home.

Born Dec. 28, 1940 in Glen Hope, she was the daughter of Dorothy (Mann) Light of Philipsburg and the late Malvin W. Kerr Sr.

She married Charles E. Spencer Sr., on Aug. 21, 1956 in Glen Hope. He preceded her in death June 29, 1994.

She was of the Christian faith and a retired caregiver.

In addition to her father and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Terry and Donald Spencer; one granddaughter, Autom Dawn Spencer; two sisters, Delores and Sarah Spencer; two brothers, Melvin W. Kerr Jr. and Robert Kerr; and a long-time companion, Patrick Lefevre.

Along with her mother, she is survived by one daughter, Karen Gearhart of Houtzdale; one son, Charles E. Spencer Jr. of Coalport; one brother, Richard Kerr and his wife, Jane of Houtzdale; nine grandchildren, Todd Spencer, with whom she raised, and his wife, Patty, Christina, Charles, Terry, Lance, Melissa, Jessie and Dylan Spencer and Sara Stiver; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Timothy Richmond officiating. Burial will be at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Allemansville.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

