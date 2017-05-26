Niall Horan is down for One Direction reunion

It appears it’s not if, but when One Direction gets back together.

Member Niall Horan stoked those hopes with a new Billboard interview in which he talked about his new music and missing his mates.

The singer is embarking on a solo career and said he’s still trying to adjust to life outside of One Direction.

“You’re sitting in an airport lounge, they call you for a plane, and you don’t stand up initially because you’re waiting on everyone else, you know,” he said. “‘Oh, Louis’ll be back from the toilet in a minute.'”

Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik had massive success as a boy band.

And while he’s excited about bringing fans new music as a solo artist, Horan said there there’s no debate about rejoining the guys when the right time comes.

“I told my managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, f**k what I’m doing,” he said. “I don’t give a s**t if I sold out arenas or won Grammys. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that.”

But 1D fans shouldn’t start hyperventilating just yet as Horan said the group hasn’t discussed a time frame for reuniting.

“When it will be, I don’t know,” he said. “I prefer not to do it after I’m 40. I’d prefer the next few years.”

For now Horan has big hopes for his solo career, though he’s clear it won’t compare to his boy band success.

“Nothing I do will be as big as One Direction, but I have to try at least to get somewhere near it,” he said.