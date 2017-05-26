DCC Students Raise More Than $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

DUBOIS – These math students at DuBois Central Catholic accepted the challenge to participate in this year’s Math-a-thon and raised more than $2,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This event is a yearly math project for Central students. Since St. Jude’s opened more than 50 years ago, the survival rate of childhood cancer has gone from 20 percent to 80 percent.

According to teachers Lauren Rice, Jenna Nedzinski and Starleen Young, this project is a math enrichment fundraiser that benefits all participants, and everyone is proud of these students who chose to participate.

With all work completed outside of class, students exercised their math skills while providing much-needed funds to help kids battle childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.